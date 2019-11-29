He was born to Emmanuel Adama Mahama, a politician and a rice farmer in Damango in the Savannah Region.

Mr Mahama is a communication expert, historian, and writer. He was a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2009 and Minister of Communications from 1998 to 2001.

Mr Mahama served as president of Ghana from 24 July 2012 to 7 January 2017. He previously served as Vice President from January 2009 to July 2012 and took office as President on 24 July 2012 following the death of his predecessor, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

To celebrate him on his birthday, let's recap 4 of his legacies as Ghana's first gentleman.

Kwame Nkrumah Interchange: Called "Circle Dubai" locally, President John Mahama transformed the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in an ultra modern dual road and interchange.

Kwame Nkrumah Circle intersection project

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle is a key intersection in the arterial road network of Accra. It carries 84,000 vehicles a day.

Greater Accra Regional Hospital: The ultra-modern facility, which was constructed with a credit facility from the United States (US) Exim and the HSBC banks, is envisaged to provide expanded access and quality healthcare to over six million people across its catchment area and the entire country.

Ridge-Hospital1

It has a comprehensive Diagnostic and Treatment Block, providing a 24-hour surgery, an Imaging Department, Delivery Unit, Accident and Emergency, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), an Emergency ICU, Burns, as well as a Delivery High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Cape Coast Stadium: Under the administration of John Mahama, Ghana constructed a new 15,000 capacity stadium in Cape Coast.

Cape Coast Stadium

It is a $35 million project wholly financed as a grant by the People's Republic of China.

Kejetia Market: President Mahama in 2015 cut the sod for the construction of a modern Kumasi Kejetia Central Market project with amenities including CCTV monitoring system, police station, clinic, spacious bus terminal, fire station and a crèche.