The Board said some persons are now buying the honorary degrees for as high as $12,000, even though they are not qualified for the title.

According to the NAB boss, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, a legislation will soon be put in place to ban the use of honorary degree titles.

Dr Nyarko was addressing journalists from some selected media houses at a seminar in Kumasi on Thursday.

He underscored that honorary degrees are meant to celebrate achievements and not to be used as titles.

“Our worry is that the practice is being abused, mainly as a result of financial considerations. We know some of these institutions who are conferring honorary doctoral titles to persons ask them to pay as much as $12,000 then it becomes a business activity and that is what we are against,” he said.

“When persons get this honour deservingly, they are not supposed to use the titles, the titles are meant to be part of their achievements as a decoration or on their CVs.”

The NAB boss further noted that the abuse of doctorate titles has the potential to affect doctoral programmes offered in tertiary institutions.

He said people will no longer be motivated to study and earn a doctorate degree if they know they can just buy it.

“If we don’t check this abuse of academic titles, it will undermine the quest of persons to earn these degrees. If persons know they can obtain these honorary doctoral titles by paying, the motivation to study and contribute to knowledge to earn a doctoral title will not be there, and if we are not careful, gradually, we are going to kill the interest of persons who want to legitimately acquire this degree by enrolling in accredited institutions and going through the programme to attain this qualification,” Dr Nyarko added.