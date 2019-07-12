The Afrobarometer as it is widely known directs a pan-African, non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues in Africa.

Earlier this month, the 2019 edition was released by Transparency International. This 10th edition of the Global Corruption Barometer – Africa shows that the range of corruption challenges that African citizens face is complex and multifaceted, requiring fundamental and systemic changes.

It also highlights that while most people surveyed felt corruption had increased in their country, a majority felt that they, as citizens, could make a difference in the fight against corruption.

Interestingly, results for Ghana in the last edition was a stark contrast of the survey back under the John Mahama administration in 2015.

Below is a breakdown of the results from Ghana.

Thirty-three percent (33%) of the respondents said they think corruption increased in the past year. They also think thirty-three percent of public users paid a bribe within the last 1 year.

In a reduction from 2015, thirty percent of the respondents think the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing a bad job at tackling corruption.

60 percent of Ghanaians feel the Akufo-Addo administration is doing a good job of fighting corruption, a massive jump from four years ago, where only 25 percent of Ghanaians felt the government at the time was putting up a good fight against corruption.

Many Ghanaians sampled agreed to the fact that ordinary citizens can make a difference in the fight against corruption.

Collating responses from Ghanaians who have used the public system within the past 12 months, the survey looked at corruption in public institutions like the legislature, the police service, among the executive, the judiciary, the clergy among others.

On Corruption among institutions

INSTITUTION 2015 2019

President / Prime Minister 47% 27%

Members of Parliament 48% 32%

Government officials 53% 35%

Local government officials 43% 27%

Police 64% 59%

Judges and Magistrates 49% 38%

Religious leaders 25% 17%

NGOs 14%

Business Executives 44% 22%

Traditional leaders 37% 28%

Has corruption levels changed in the previous 12 months?

2015 2019

Increased 76% 33%

Decreased 8% 36%

Stayed the same 9% 22%

Don’t know 8% 9%

Refused to answer 0% 0%

Is the government doing a good or bad job at fighting corruption?

2015 2019

Good 25% 60%

Bad 71% 30%

Don’t know 4% 10%

Refused to answer 0% 0%

On a wider scale in Africa, the results show that more than half of all citizens think corruption is getting worse in their country and that their government is doing a bad job at tackling corruption.

The GCB found more than one in four people who accessed public services, such as health care and education, paid a bribe in the preceding year. This equates to approximately 130 million citizens in the 35 countries surveyed