Breast cancer awareness, media storms and Our Day made better with Domino's Ghana

They kicked off the campaign by surprising Oswald Gennuh, the special “Our Day” personality. It was a day that saw the whole country come together to give the young man an unforgettable ‘Our Day’ celebration.

Next, was a visit to the Osu Children’s Home. They arrived with several boxes of pizza and other members of their team. The children had fun and were excited to share boxes of pizza with their friends and caretakers.

Pulse Ghana

Back online, Domino’s Pizza Ghana challenged their followers to engage in a fun activity called #SquadGoals where followers had to post images of their squad they’d like to share some pizza with. This saw a lot of followers and even non-followers also participating in the challenge and many winning boxes of Domino’s Pizza to share with friends.

They followed up with an exciting on-street activation dubbed “Traffic Jam” which saw them share boxes of pizza at traffic build-ups right in front of their stores in Osu and East Legon. It was a beautiful sight to see many people enjoying slices of pizza and adding a bit of fun and excitement to a rather frustrating traffic situation. Some street vendors joined in the fun as well. The response on that day and after were very positive ones.

Domino’s Pizza Ghana decided to also surprise some media houses to share some pizza and excitement. The visits to Okay FM and Peace FM received a heart-warming reception. They shared fun insights about Domino’s Pizza, the available toppings and the irresistible stringy cheese. The producers of the show had fun and invited them to come for another visit soon.

Pulse Ghana

In October, as part of their breast cancer awareness campaign and still on a mission to #ShareADominos, they donated pizzas to certain hospitals that were screening for breast cancer. These hospitals were The Trust Hospital, HealthNet Swan Medical Centre, Obaatan Pa Women’s Hospital and Yeboah Hospital. This gesture sought to encourage more women to get screened and increase their chance of survival. The women were happy they chose those hospitals to screen at and definitely enjoyed their treats.

Finally, the brand manager of Domino’s Pizza Ghana, Kwabena Addo had this to say, “Domino's Pizza has always been about bringing people together to enjoy our pizza and putting smiles on their faces and that's exactly what this campaign was about. We're very happy with the reception we received and how pleasantly surprised a lot of Ghanaians were. In October, we tried to make an impact in the communities where our branches are located and this is really just the beginning and we are looking forward to making it even bigger and better and taking it all across the country.”