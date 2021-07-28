Bribery allegation against Chief Justice is palpably false – Paul Adom-Otchere

In an editorial on his award-winning show, Mr. Adom-Otchere wondered Akwasi Afrifa, lawyer for Ogyeedom Kwesi Atta VI will make such allegations on the personality of someone who has been consistent in his judgements.

“In the foregoing, would a reasonable and objective mind not reach the conclusion that the allegation made against the Chief Justice by Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa, is palpably false, incurably bogus and the figment of the imagination of an individual who is actuated by malice, for whatever reason?”, he asked.

Paul Adom-Otchere also added that: “If you look at the trajectory of the events we have showed you, the details of what has happened in court, can anybody come to the conclusion that such a thing happened?”.

He bemoaned attempts by Akwasi Afrifa to bring down the Chief Justice and by extension the judiciary. According to him, the Judiciary is Ghana’s last leg on its enviable democratic record therefore no one should be encouraged to bring that institution under disrepute.

The said allegations against the Chief Justice were contained in a response of Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa against a petition filed against him by his client at the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council (GLC).

The client - Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV, dragged Lawyer Afrifa to the GLC alleging that Lawyer Afrifa collected US$100,000, with a promise to help get a favourable judgement on his behalf.

Ogyeedom Atta IV is asking the GLC to order Lawyer Afrifa to refund the US$100,000 because according to him, Lawyer Afrifa failed to use the money for its intended purpose.

In a response dated July 8, Lawyer Afrifa denied the claims by Ogyeedom Kwesi Atta IV.

According to him, the petitioner (Ogyeedom) told him (Lawyer Afrifa) to refund a GH¢300,000 legal fees paid to him to allegedly enable him (Ogyeedom) raise a US$5 million bribe to be paid to the Chief Justice to get a favourable decision in a pending legal dispute.

The Chief Justice, however, has categorically denied the allegations contained in the response of Lawyer Afrifa.

According to the Chief Justice, he had had no personal interactions with Ogyeedom Kwesi Atta IV.

“His Lordship the Chief Justice confirms that he does not know the plaintiff and has not met or seen him anywhere, except in the courtroom where he rises to announce his name when his case is called.

"Indeed, the records show that the plaintiff unsuccessfully petitioned for the recusal of His Lordship the Chief Justice and His Lordship Justice Victor Jones Mawulorm Dotse from the matter.