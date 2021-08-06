Bridget Otoo Saga: Manasseh Azure was reveling in his ignorance and animated by hatred - Paul Adom Otchere

Mr. Adom-Otchere in an editorial on his Good Evening Ghana Show said a recent analysis by Manasseh Azure on an alleged interference in the work of newscaster Bridget Otoo at the station was out of ignorance.

“He has a passionate hatred for Zoomlion. We don’t understand. I don’t know what he wanted from Zoomlion that he didn’t get or I don’t know what it is that makes him hates Zoomlion so much.”

The ‘Good Evening Ghana’ host added that the analysis Mr. Azure put out exposes his cerebral weakness and his lack of analytical skills as a journalist.

“All the things he wrote have exposed his cerebral weaknesses, it has exposed his emptiness, have exposed his panache for gossip. That is what he thrives on…… He was sitting in the comfort of his ignorance, animated by hatred and developed psychosis in his head.”

According to Paul, all the rumours and allegations that some editors and management members of Metro TV tried to hound Bridget Otoo out because she is a fierce critic of the ruling government is not true.

In a Facebook post, Manasseh detailed that Bridget Otoo’s criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration has ruffled feathers within certain progovernment camps who saw her elevation onto the Metro TV platform as an attempt to make government unpopular.

Pulse Ghana

In view of this, these persons pulled strings behind the scenes through a powerful man at Metro TV to ensure that Bridget Otoo does not end up on the platform.

Manasseh narrates that as Bridget Otoo was gearing up to read the news, a prominent member of the Metro TV company stormed the premise to prevent Bridget Otoo from reading the news. “My sources have told me what happened when Metro TV announced that Bridget Otoo, who is outspoken on social media on issues of governance.

This is what my sources within the organisation say: “Bridget Otoo was supposed to read the news yesterday. But as she was making up, there was enormous pressure to stop her from going on air.”