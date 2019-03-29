According to a report by CNN, the new law takes effect from next week, precisely April 3, 2019.

A local penal code demands that any individual found guilty is stoned to death and the punishment will be "witnessed by a group of Muslims."

The South Asian country recently announced some strict laws which have been gradually rolled out in the last five years.

On December 29, 2018, Brunei’s Attorney General’s Department announced the latest phase of implementation of the provisions on its website.

Meanwhile, the penal code also recommends that persons caught involved in theft or robbery be punished by amputation.

Amnesty International has, however, criticised the country over the new laws, which it deems as a clear violation of human rights.

In a statement, a Brunei Researcher at Amnesty International, Rachel Chhoa-Howard, called on the international community to help stop the laws from being implemented.

"Brunei must immediately halt its plans to implement these vicious punishments, and revise its Penal Code in compliance with its human rights obligations. The international community must urgently condemn Brunei's move to put these cruel penalties into practice," she lamented.

This comes after Brunei became the first country in the region to adopt sharia law in 2014.

The sharia law is an Islamic legal system which outlines strict corporal punishments.

It was announced by the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, who is quoted as saying that he "does not expect other people to accept and agree with it, but that it would suffice if they just respect the nation” on its national laws.