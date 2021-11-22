Building of constituency offices for 275 MPs to start in 2022

He said "The Parliamentary Service Office Support Project (PSOSP) will be fully completed in 2022. Phase I of the construction of constituency offices for Members of Parliament will commence in 2022."

"In 2022, Parliament will upgrade ICT facilities in the Debating Chamber and Committee meeting rooms to improve the quality of video and replace consoles to improve feed for a live broadcast of proceedings… Other projects at various stages of completion are: the e-Parliament project; Phase II of the Table Office MIS; the Data Centre; and the operationalisation of the Budget and Fiscal Analysis Office," he added.

The construction of the constituency offices is worth over GH₵ 178 million for all 275 Parliamentarians.

In March 2021, the government promised to provide GH¢45.5 million to build constituency offices for 70 MPs.

The amount, which is part of the 2021 budget, caters to the first stage of the construction project, which would provide constituency offices for all the 275 MPs by 2024.

A report of the Special Budget Committee of Parliament, presented to the plenary on Tuesday, said the Parliamentary Service intended "to construct 70 of such offices annually so that by the end of 2024, all 275 Constituencies will be provided."

The constituency offices are expected to facilitate the work of Members of Parliament by creating a non-partisan and neutral office for all constituents to interact with their representatives.