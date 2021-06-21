Bullion van attack: 215 suspects arrested and 168 motorbikes impounded

The three-day operation by the Police began on Thursday, June 17, 2021, and ended on Sunday, June 20, 2021, rounded up 17 women.

The ages of the suspects range between 17 and 52 years.

The swoop was conducted in Korle-Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra Central, Teshie, Madina, Batsona, Jamestown, Osu, and Lakeside.

The operation also targeted and impounded 168 motorbikes which are used in facilitating the robberies.

The Police mostly intercepted wrapped narcotics substances, sharp implements, mixtures of concoctions laced with narcotics, tramadol, among others.

The arrested suspects have been detained and undergoing various levels of screening for possible connection to recorded crimes under investigation.