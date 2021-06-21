RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bullion van attack: 215 suspects arrested and 168 motorbikes impounded

The Police has embarked on a swoop in leading to the arrest of 215 suspects in relation to the bullion van attack.

DSP Effia Tenge
This swoop by the Accra Regional command comes on the heels of the killing of a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra as well as the rising insecurity in the country.

The three-day operation by the Police began on Thursday, June 17, 2021, and ended on Sunday, June 20, 2021, rounded up 17 women.

The ages of the suspects range between 17 and 52 years.

The swoop was conducted in Korle-Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra Central, Teshie, Madina, Batsona, Jamestown, Osu, and Lakeside.

The operation also targeted and impounded 168 motorbikes which are used in facilitating the robberies.

The Police mostly intercepted wrapped narcotics substances, sharp implements, mixtures of concoctions laced with narcotics, tramadol, among others.

The arrested suspects have been detained and undergoing various levels of screening for possible connection to recorded crimes under investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command said "Though this is part of series of exercises by the Command since the beginning of this year, the three-day operation forms part of efforts to fight violent crimes, drug peddling, and street robberies."

