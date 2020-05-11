The calls come after Ghana's case count of the novel Coronavirus shot up to 4,700.

BPS in a statement called for a revision of existing response strategies to include nationwide random testing for COVID-19, results of which should be used to inform non-prior-notice lockdowns as well as mass testing of communities where the disease is most prevalent and subsequently isolate and treat infected persons.

The statement called for the immediate commissioning of a dedicated study of the management regime being applied to COVID-19 patients in Ghana to ensure speedy recoveries.

The BPS fears the slow rate of recovery may tip the balance against the health system and push it into distress and further endanger public health.

The statement called on the government to fully and timely disclose key data related to COVID-19 for an independent analysis.