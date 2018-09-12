Bury Kofi Annan at Asomdwee Park - Akua Donkor

news

Akua Donkor, founder of Ghana Freedom Party has advised the government to rescind the intention to bury Kofi Annan at the new military cemetery.

She said it will be appropriate to bury the former United Nations General Secretary close to ex-President Professor John Evans Atta-Mills at Asomdwee Park.

According to her, that will give a lot of people the freedom to go and visit his grave.

She explained that the military men would hardly give the general public the opportunity to visit the tomb of Kofi Annan.

“He should not be buried at the military cemetery. He should be taken to the Asomdwee park. He is not a soldier hence people can easily visit to watch him anytime."

Annan, who died in the Swiss capital Berne last month, will be interred tomorrow at the military cemetery in Accra.

Born in Kumasi on April 8, 1938, he joined the UN system in 1962 as an administrative and budget officer with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva.

His death elicited condolences President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres; the British Prime Minister, Theresa May; the Russian President, Vladimir Putin; the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Other leaders who also expressed their condolences are the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu; the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa; the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari; the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and former US Presidents Barrack Obama and Bill Clinton.

He was the co-recipient of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize with the UN.