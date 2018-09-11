Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his body


R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his body

The body of Kofi Annan was received at the Kotoka International Airport amidst a solemn ceremony which was headed by the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kofi Annan's funeral play

Kofi Annan and daughter

On Monday 10 September 2018, the mortal remains of Busumuru Kofi Annan touch soil where his placenta was buried.

The Former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Kofi Annan who gave up the ghost on 18 August 2018 arrived in Ghana ahead of a three-day burial ceremony. The once energetic peacekeeper was whisked away by death after suffering from a short illness in Bern, Switzerland.

READ ALSO: Kofi Annan's family visits Mahama

Among the convoy was his widow, Nane Maria Annan, children and selected executives of the UN. The body was received at the Kotoka International Airport amidst a solemn ceremony which was headed by the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo. The Ghana Armed Forces received the convoy on behalf of the people.

The main burial ceremony will be on September 13 before he is laid to rest at the new Military Cemetery.

This video of Kofi Annang’s daughter crying when his body arrived in Ghana on Monday is just sad.

Watch below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Funeral Rites: Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was covered Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was covered
Photos: KIA Terminal 3 to open soon Photos KIA Terminal 3 to open soon
Profile: What does Mustapha Hamid brings on board as Zongo Minister? Profile What does Mustapha Hamid brings on board as Zongo Minister?
Bagre Spillage: Over 10,000 hectares of land under 'Planting for Food and Jobs' destroyed Bagre Spillage Over 10,000 hectares of land under 'Planting for Food and Jobs' destroyed
Photos: Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghana Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghana
Final Journey: Mortal remains of Kofi Annan laid in state Final Journey Mortal remains of Kofi Annan laid in state

Recommended Videos

Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his body Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his body
Local News: Sammi Awuku urges more protests against Conti, Katanga conversion Local News Sammi Awuku urges more protests against Conti, Katanga conversion
Local News: Akufo-Addo honoured in Rwanda for implementing free SHS Local News Akufo-Addo honoured in Rwanda for implementing free SHS



Top Articles

1 Final Journey Kofi Annan's body arrives in Ghana todaybullet
2 Photos Mortal remains of Kofi Annan leaves Geneva for Accrabullet
3 Photos Kofi Annan’s mortal remains arrive in Accrabullet
4 Photos Here are photos of Kofi Annan's body arrival in Ghanabullet
5 Robbery Former banker explains how he turned an armed robberbullet
6 War of Words Sam Korankye Ankrah is a womaniser - Owusu Bempahbullet
7 Final Journey Mortal remains of Kofi Annan laid in statebullet
8 VIP Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga to attend Kofi Annan's...bullet
9 Shocking Inside Ghana's Supreme Court: broken toilets,...bullet
10 'Chained by Begging' Anas’ latest exposé has one...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number...bullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

Overcrowding Stampede hits Kumasi Central Market; 6 persons hospitalised
Illegal Mining Gov’t to name and sack MMDCEs involved in galamsey
Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Anti-Graft Measures Equip Amidu to fight corruption - GBA to Akufo-Addo
Poverty Rate 6.8m Ghanaians are poor - GSS report
X
Advertisement