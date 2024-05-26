Cantonments roads to experience significant traffic disruption for two months

The initiative is a collaboration between the International Hospitals Group Ltd (IHG) and the Ministry of the Interior, focusing on improving infrastructure and safety measures around the Police Hospital to create a safer and more efficient environment for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Motorists and road users are advised to observe the traffic management signs posted along the road for guidance. Additionally, the Police MTTD will be stationed at strategic points to assist and direct traffic.

The Department of Urban Roads apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this essential development work.

Ing. James Amoo-Gottfried, the Director of the Department of Urban Roads, assures the public that these improvements will bring significant long-term benefits to the community.