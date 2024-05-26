ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cantonments roads to experience significant traffic disruption for two months

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Department of Urban Roads, under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, has announced a major traffic disruption on Cantonments Road in Accra, scheduled from Sunday, May 26, to Monday, July 29, 2024.

Cantonment roads
Cantonment roads

This disruption is due to drainage and traffic management works on the section of Cantonments Road between the Police Station and Danquah Circle. The project aims to improve the drainage system and enhance pedestrian safety in front of the Police Hospital.

Recommended articles

The initiative is a collaboration between the International Hospitals Group Ltd (IHG) and the Ministry of the Interior, focusing on improving infrastructure and safety measures around the Police Hospital to create a safer and more efficient environment for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Motorists and road users are advised to observe the traffic management signs posted along the road for guidance. Additionally, the Police MTTD will be stationed at strategic points to assist and direct traffic.

The Department of Urban Roads apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this essential development work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ing. James Amoo-Gottfried, the Director of the Department of Urban Roads, assures the public that these improvements will bring significant long-term benefits to the community.

Urban Roads Letter
Urban Roads Letter Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International

Don't think Ghanaians are gentle- Archbishop Duncan-Williams warns politicians

Hopeson Adorye

Court grants Hopeson Adorye a GH¢20,000 bail

Kayayeis

YEA launches initiative to upskill 5,000 Kayayeis

Samira Bawumia accident

Here are 5 times Ghanaian public officials have been involved in fatal accidents