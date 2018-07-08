He was arrested by the police when a pistol and other accoutrements were found on him at the conference grounds.
His bodyguard was also arrested who also had weapons on him.
The police handed him over to the National Security for further interrogation, according to the Eastern regional police command.
Captain Smart is part of a team of Multimedia journalists covering the conference.