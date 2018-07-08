Pulse.com.gh logo
Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted bail for wielding gun


NPP Delegates Conference Adom FM's Captain Smart arrested and granted bail for wielding gun at NPP conference

He was arrested by the police when a pistol and other accoutrements were found on him at the conference grounds.

  • Published:
play

The host of Accra-based Adom FM morning show Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly called Captain Smart, has been arrested and granted bail at the New Patriotic Party delegates conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

READ MORE: Conference Freddie Blay, from CPP MP to NPP chairman

This was after a pistol and other accoutrements were found on him at the conference grounds.

His bodyguard was also arrested who also had weapons on him.

The police handed him over to the National Security for further interrogation, according to the Eastern regional police command.

READ MORE: NPP conference to elect new executives underway

Captain Smart is part of a team of Multimedia journalists covering the conference.

