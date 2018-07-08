news

The host of Accra-based Adom FM morning show Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly called Captain Smart, has been arrested and granted bail at the New Patriotic Party delegates conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

This was after a pistol and other accoutrements were found on him at the conference grounds.

His bodyguard was also arrested who also had weapons on him.

The police handed him over to the National Security for further interrogation, according to the Eastern regional police command.

Captain Smart is part of a team of Multimedia journalists covering the conference.