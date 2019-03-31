The deceased, Israel Umaru, popularly known as Kobby, in his 30s was believed to have been attacked and killed at dawn by suspected armed robbers, who went to the house he takes care of.

Some neighbours tell Connect FM’s Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, they heard some gun shots at dawn but they thought it was the routine shots from the 2BN Military base at Apremdu which is a few meters away from the community.

“We only woke up to hear of the sad news before it dawned on us that the gun we heard was from the house of the victim,” a neighbour recounted to Paa Kwesi.

According to the neighbours, it was colleague labourers of the deceased who bumped into the lifeless body in the morning after several calls they placed on his phone to come and join them to work went unanswered.

The suspected robbers were said to have made away with a 70-inch television set.

A screw driver believed to have been used to stab the victim on the nose, back and the head was retrieved from the room by the police

The body has since been conveyed to a private mortuary at Funko near Apremdu by the Kwesimintsim police while investigation begins.

Credit: 3news