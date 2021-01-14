Mr. Ahenkorah came under the spotlight after snatching uncounted ballot papers during the process to elect the Speaker of Parliament.

The Tema West MP snatched the ballot papers while counting was ongoing and attempted to bolt with it.

He was, however, chased by some legislators from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), sparking chaos in Parliament.

READ ALSO: [Watch] How Carlos Ahenkorah snatched and fled with ballot papers during Speaker of Parliament election

MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwa

Mr. Ablakwa said what Mr. Ahenkorah did constitutes electoral violence, insisting the Minority in Parliament will make sure he doesn’t get away with it.

“Carlos Ahenkorah should prepare for us,” he said on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme.

“We are going to make sure that such characters who commit electoral offences in broad daylight do not get away with it. He should prepare to face the Privileges Committee. [It’s a] clear breach.”

Asked if the NDC MPs who kicked the ballots during the melee should also be punished, the North Tongu legislator said they were only defending the constitution.

“They [NDC MPs] were clearly defending the constitution. I think they deserve a national award. Do you think we are going to allow such desecration to happen?” Mr. Ablakwah added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ahenkorah has explained the rationale behind his ballot-snatching antics in Parliament.

He said he was heartbroken by the turn of events, adding that he did it for the grassroots and the President.

In a statement, the Tema West legislator apologised for his actions, but said he did it for his party and the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us.

“I apologize though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologize but I tried!” a section of the statement said.