The Bishops in a statement said the comments by the founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church International were disrespectful to women.

"Such statements bring division, not only in the church but in the nation," the statement signed by Most Rev. Philip Naameh, president of the group said.

In a recent viral video, Prohet Kobi said Ashanti women are greedy and problematic, Fante women are foolish while Ewe women are dormant.

He has since come under pressure to apologise for the disparaging remarks by various individuals and groups.

In a defiant message last week, he refused to apologise, maintaining that he said nothing wrong.

He said all those fighting him over his remarks will one day come before him for prayers and spiritual protection.

“I will change them, I will change you and soon you’ll be buying cars like you are buying tomatoes. All those fighting me, this is where they’ll come. Their tribes will deal with them spiritually and they’ll say, let’s go to Badu Kobi, he said it”, he said.