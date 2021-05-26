Central Region records 10,301 teenage pregnancies in 2020

Speaking at a training workshop at Saltpond for 80 participants including parents and opinion leaders who are members of the Community Parents Network Advocacy Group (COPNAG) on sexual reproductive health and its related issues, she said "Many of our young people are having sex with people because they are hungry. A lot of the young people I have interacted with indicate they have sexual relationships in exchange for tokens and gifts for their basic needs. If parents develop more interest in the wellbeing of their children and adolescents, in particular, many of the problems would be solved."