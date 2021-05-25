Ashanti Region: Teenage pregnancy on the rise at Amansie West

More than 209 new cases of teenage pregnancies out of every 1000 pregnant women at Amansie West between 2018 and 2020.
Young girls aged 10 and 19 years are dropping out of school at Amansie West in the Ashanti region due to the number of teenage pregnancies recorded daily.
Bernard Badu Bediako, the District Director of Health, made this known at Manso Nkwanta when mining firm, Asanko Gold, together with its partners, Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) presented $100,453.00 worth of medical supplies to a centralised storage facility to be distributed for free to patients who visit all health facilities in the Amansie West and south districts of the region.
He said: "There have been no maternal deaths, stillbirth rate has reduced from 34.6 percent per every 1,000 live births to 1.6 percent of 1,000 live births."
He announced that post-natal care had improved from 86.9 percent in 2018 to 100.5 percent in 2020.
READ MORE: Free SHS causing teenage pregnancies – NDC
Meanwhile, the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has taken swipe at men who impregnate teenage girls.
She has asked the men to zip up and urged parents to pay critical attention to the girl child while working towards ending the cycle of poverty in their families, another reason young girls sleep around because they have to make ends meet.
"It is the girl child who's the victim. We should protect her at all costs. We shouldn't throw her out of the house.
"Those unscrupulous men, I will not say anyone should castrate them. But they should zip their pants. We must ensure that they enforce the laws," she said.
