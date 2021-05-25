Ashanti Region: Teenage pregnancy on the rise at Amansie West

Bernard Badu Bediako, the District Director of Health, made this known at Manso Nkwanta when mining firm, Asanko Gold, together with its partners, Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) presented $100,453.00 worth of medical supplies to a centralised storage facility to be distributed for free to patients who visit all health facilities in the Amansie West and south districts of the region.

He said: "There have been no maternal deaths, stillbirth rate has reduced from 34.6 percent per every 1,000 live births to 1.6 percent of 1,000 live births."

He announced that post-natal care had improved from 86.9 percent in 2018 to 100.5 percent in 2020.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has taken swipe at men who impregnate teenage girls.

She has asked the men to zip up and urged parents to pay critical attention to the girl child while working towards ending the cycle of poverty in their families, another reason young girls sleep around because they have to make ends meet.

"It is the girl child who's the victim. We should protect her at all costs. We shouldn't throw her out of the house.