He said the case and all the charges against suspects lacks substance.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, he said: “The facts that support the charge are empty.”

“For every element, as treason, it should mean that you have been in possession of all the [necessary means] to make sure that you are actually going to commit [treason].”

“[For the treason charge] you must prove intention and you must prove that the person had the capacity to do it. So even if you prove intention and cannot prove capacity, the law says that the people should be discharged,” he argued.

The government in a statement released last month said a joint security operation led to the retrieval of several caches of arms, explosive devices, and ammunition from locations in Accra and Kpone-Bawaleshie in Dodowa.

‘Coup plotters’ not competent to act; evidence not enough – Bagbin

The charge of possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse was then leveled against some of them.

The nine were: Dr. Fredrick Mac Palm, Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Geshong Akpa, W.O.2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.