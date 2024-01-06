Chef Faila surpasses her ambitious 120 hrs GWR Marathon

Commencing the cook-a-thon attempt on January 1, 2024, Chef Faila embarked on this extraordinary journey to break the existing record, aiming to cook continuously for an impressive duration. The attempt has not only captured the attention of culinary enthusiasts but has also become a symbol of resilience and passion for the art of cooking.

As Chef Faila continues her marathon, she has garnered widespread support from fellow chefs, food enthusiasts, and well-wishers who have been cheering her on throughout this gastronomic feat. The event has become a celebration of culinary skill, endurance, and the pursuit of excellence in the kitchen.

In an earlier visit, Faila was brought down to tears when former first lady Lordina Mahama paid her a visit to encourage and cheer her on.

Chef Faila has showcased a diverse range of dishes, adding to the complexity of this impressive feat while feeding the underprivileged in marginalized societies in adherence to the strict guidelines set by the Guinness World Records.