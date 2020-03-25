In an interview through his spokesperson, Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu, he said the NIA should be called to order to stop the process amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a matter we should all add our voices and speak to the president to use his power to order the NIA to stop or journalists should speak up and say for all that you are doing if we do not survive, it is of no use.

“Somebody must tell them, whoever is in charge, and if they don’t listen, then the president must call them to order,” Sheik Shaibu told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

Additionally, the founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has said the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) resolve to continue with the Ghana card registration despite the President’s ban on social gatherings and calls for social distancing in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, should not be tolerated.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority, Professor Ken Attafuah

Bishop Agyinasare told Benjamin Akakpo on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) that he sides with the Ghana Medical Association who have called for the exercise to be halted.

“The Ghana Medical Association has come out loud and clear that it is wrong, that it shouldn’t be tolerated and because of this epidemic, I’ll side with the Ghana Medical Association – it shouldn’t be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, in court on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, Deputy Attorney General Godfred Dame argued that although the President gave directives for the suspension of public gatherings, the NIA’s work falls under the category of businesses that were permitted to continue to operate but with adequate precautionary measures.