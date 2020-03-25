As of March 25, 2020, a total of sixty-eight (68) cases including two deaths have been confirmed.

15 more positive cases of the Coronavirus disease were recorded to bring the total to 68 after the country confirmed its 53 case on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020.

Sixty-six (66) of these confirmed cases are being managed in isolation.

A total of 844 of the quarantined individuals also had their samples taken for the necessary tests out which 510 had their samples tested for COVID-19.

26 of such persons tested positive for COVID-19.

"As of 24 March, a total of 1,030 are under mandatory quarantine; 844 have had their samples taken; 510 have had the samples tested, and out these twenty-six (26) tested positive for COVID-19."

The statement also revealed that 19 people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.