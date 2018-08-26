Pulse.com.gh logo
Chief Imam tried blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary?


  • Published:
play

The National Chief Imam tried to impress on Anas Aremeyaw Anas to drop his investigative piece into football corruption in Ghana, Number 12, it has been revealed.

Mohammed Amin Lamptey, a former spokesperson of the Hajj Committee revealed on Accra-based Happy FM that the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, tried intervening because Anas and Kwesi Nyantakyi, ex-Ghana Football Association president, are both Muslims.

The documentary showed Mr Nyantakyi scheming to rip off the FA in contracts and accepting gifts in contravention of FIFA regulations.

“As part of this Anas Aremeyaw exposé, I am putting it before you…we have this big man who wanted to meet Anas Aremeyaw Anas since it was an issue between two Muslims -- if you like Kwesi Nyantakyi and Anas Aremeyaw Anas,” he said.

“You can refer to my article [an article he said he wrote on the matter]. I did not mention the person’s name. I upheld the name. I can tell you today that the National Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharabutu is that big man, as the leader of Muslims in this country. So Anas went ahead and showed the video and we all saw what happened,” he added.

The Number 12 documentary also captured a host of other referees and football officials accepting bribes.

