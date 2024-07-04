Chief Justice dismisses petition for the removal of the Special Prosecutor

According to 3 News, Justice Torkornoo stated that the factual and legal foundation of the petition did not meet the standard required to establish a prima facie case for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.
The Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has dismissed the petition submitted by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu for the removal of his successor, Kissi Agyebeng.
The petition, dated 30 April 2024, was reportedly sent to the President by Mr Amidu and conveyed to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo on 6 May 2024.
Mr Amidu alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.
Other allegations included violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office. Mr Amidu also claimed that by arresting individuals such as Cecilia Dapaah and Prof Frimpong Boateng, the Special Prosecutor abused his office.