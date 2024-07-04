Chief Justice dismisses petition for the removal of the Special Prosecutor

In the petition, it was alleged that the Office of the Special Prosecutor engaged in procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles and abused judges.

Other allegations included violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

The petition, dated 30 April 2024, was reportedly sent to the President by Mr Amidu and conveyed to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo on 6 May 2024.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Amidu alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.