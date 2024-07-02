7 Ghanaians who were controversially sacked by Nana Addo

This story delves into the narratives behind these contentious sackings.

Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei, the first female Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) was sacked in June 2018.

Her dismissal followed a petition by some employees of the Electoral Commission, alleging financial misconduct and breaches of procurement laws.

The decision to remove her, along with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, was based on recommendations by a committee set up by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Critics argued that the dismissal was politically motivated, aiming to weaken the independence of the EC ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Supporters of Osei claimed that her removal was a ploy to influence the outcome of future elections.

Despite the allegations, Charlotte Osei maintained her innocence, stating that her actions were in the best interest of the country.

Frimpong Boateng sacked from galamsey fight

President Nana Akufo-Addo removed Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng from the position of the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

This comes in the wake of the anti-galamsey war waged by the NPP-led administration, leading to the seizures of several mining equipment including excavators.

It is unclear why Prof Boateng had been asked to vacate the post.

A few months ago, he infamously announced that most of the seized excavators from illegal miners had vanished.

Some six persons including some NPP members were later arrested in connection with the messing excavators.

Nana Addo directs Daniel Yao Domelevo to go

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed Daniel Yao Domelevo, the Auditor-General, to take his accumulated annual leave of one hundred and twenty-three (123) working days, according to records available to the Presidency, with effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The President's decision to direct Domelevo to take his accumulated annual leave is based on sections 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.

According to the Act, a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service, which cannot be relinquished or forgone by the worker or the employer.

Since he was appointed Auditor-General on December 30, 2016, Domelevo has taken only nine (9) working days of his accumulated annual leave of one hundred and thirty-two (132) working days.

SSNIT boss John Ofori-Tenkorang sacked

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), John Ofori-Tenkorang has been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He had up to April 15, 2024, to hand over to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits he may be entitled to.

A letter dated April 8, 2024, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante and addressed to John Ofori-Tenkorang.

It read: Reference is made to your appointment letter dated July 1, 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission.

In accordance with paragraph 8 of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective April 15, 2024, with three (3) months' salary in lieu of notice.

Nana Addo sacks Boakye Agyarko as Energy Minister

Boakye Agyarko was relieved of his position as the Minister of Energy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the controversy surrounding the review of the Ameri power deal.

A press statement signed and issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency on August 6, 2018, said Nana Addo relieved Boakye Agyarko of his position with immediate effect.

The statement failed to give reasons for his dismissal.

Reports indicate that it is related to the renegotiated Ameri deal which alarmed many, including the Minority, who described it as a "stinky" deal for Ghana.

Contracts for sale exposé: Nana Addo sacks PPA boss

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, for allegations made against him in an exposé by ace journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

This follows adverse findings against him by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

In 2019, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni premiered his ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary in which a company jointly owned by the PPA boss and his relative bids for government contracts.

The company, Talent Discovery Limited was only incorporated in 2017 but has since won a lot of contracts. More disturbing, TDL does not execute the contracts but rather sells them to the highest bidder.

The contract, including road projects, remains unexecuted until a buyer comes.

The company, however, denied the allegations and said its general manager, who is at the forefront, acted of his own volition.

Charles Adu Boahen sacked over Anas exposé

In November 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of Charles Adu Boahen, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry with immediate effect.

In a statement by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Adu Boahen has been sacked for allegedly collecting bribes in a expose by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The President spoke to Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment.

The President has also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigation.