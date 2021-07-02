The unruly soldiers allegedly claimed that the mobile phone of one of them was snatched by an unknown person Wednesday night.

A teacher who was going home after school also fell victim to the incident. He narrated that the soldiers even dared them to call the police if they wanted, saying they would beat the police too if they tried to interfere with their criminal activities.

They stopped moving cars, motorbikes, and tricycles and assaulted occupants.

The Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council Cletus Awuni who tried to question the unruly soldiers got severely beaten and tasered, and he had to seek medical treatment at the hospital.

The latest despicable incident involving men of the uniform comes even before a three-member committee set up by Interior Minister Ambrose Derry to probe the Ejura killings which was carried out by them too, starts work.

Reacting to the despicable incident, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) said: “Internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter, the Chief of the Army Staff is leading a high-powered military delegation to Wa to meet the traditional and opinion leaders to find an amicable way of resolving this unfortunate incident,” GAF said.