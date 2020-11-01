He died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after taken ill.

He served as a Council of State Member between 2013 to 2016.

The Oyokohene who doubles as Adontenhene of New Juaben Traditional Area also served on the Eastern Regional Board of the Lands Commission from 2009 to 2012.

In December 2019, Nana Kodua Kese held a thanksgiving durbar at the forecourt of his palace to mark his 77th birthday and celebrate his 40th anniversary of enstoolment as Chief of Oyoko.

Nana Kodua Kese II would be remembered for helping many youths in Oyoko and parts of the regional capital secure jobs.

He also supported the academic pursuit of many youths.

Nana Kodua Kese II also brought lots of developments to Oyoko during his reign.