According to reports by B&FT, the visit by Xi Jinping is to reciprocate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's visit to China last year.

Following the visit by Nana Addo to China in 2018, Xi Jinping stressed that he is prepared to work with him to ensure that relations between Ghana and China take the lead on the African continent.

According to President Xi, the "deep historic bond” between China and Ghana, nurtured by leaders such as Mao Zedong, Kwame Nkrumah and others, has resulted in "a 58-year old tradition of friendship".

Describing Ghana as a "trustworthy friend and good partner for development", the Chinese President assured Nana Addo of his commitment "to intensify our co-operation, give support to each other’s concerns, and ensure that China-Ghana relations take the lead in China-Africa relations."

Ghana's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Edward Boateng said Ghana's bilateral cooperation with China has moved to the next level since President Akufo-Addo took over the presidency in 2017.

"Last year, for instance, was a good year; we saw many ministers and government officials from Ghana participating in various summits in China," he added.