Christian Atsu's partner calls for equipment to aid rescue

But a day later his agent later confirmed his whereabouts are unknown.

“I still pray, and believe that he is alive,” Claire Rupio, who lives in Newcastle, UK, told BBC News.

Rupio says conflicting reports about his whereabouts have been “confusing” and “quite shocking”

“I appeal for the Hatayspor club, the Turkish authorities, and the British government, to send out the equipment to get people out of the rubble especially my partner and father of my children.

“They need the equipment to get them out they can’t get that deep without the equipment. And time is running out.”

More than 21,000 people have died in southern Turkey and northern Syria since the following earthquake and aftershocks.

Atsu and Taner Savut, the sporting director of Atsu’s club Hatayspor, have not been seen since Monday’s quake.

Hatayspor’s vice president told Turkish media that Atsu had been found alive, but other figures from the club and Atsu’s agent Nana Sechere said they had not been able to confirm this.

Rupio said that the agent is now in Turkey and attempting to get to the building in Hatay where Atsu is inside.

“The situation remains the same, Christian Atsu is yet to be found. I have no further updates unless I see Christian or speak with him.” Nana Sechere tweeted

The Premier League has announced it will donate £1m to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid to those in Turkey and Syria in need of it.

Also, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives, or are affected by these tragic events, Premier League players and match officials will wear black armbands at games this weekend.