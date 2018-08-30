Christian Council open to changing location for National Cathedral

news

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has said that the proposed location for the construction of a National Cathedral is subject to change.

According to him, the Christian Council is open to considering other locations for the construction of the project.

READ ALSO: Justification: Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister

Government’s decision to put up a National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.

The concerns deepened after it emerged that government has to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.

As a result, some Ghanaians have called for the project to be moved to a different location in order not to waste public funds, especially after it emerged that some of the buildings pencilled for demolition were built just five years ago.

Rev. Opuni-Frimpong was part of the initial delegation of clergymen who met President Akufo-Addo to discuss the establishment of a national cathedral.

And according to him, the Christian Council was not aware that some apartments being occupied by judges need to be demolished to accommodate the National Cathedral.

READ ALSO: Cathedral Project: Build national shrine for traditionalists too – Suhuyini to Govt

The Presbyterian Minister said the Council will therefore not hesitate to acquire a land elsewhere for the construction of project if the current location proves problematic.

“The President invited us. In fact, we have held several meetings and he shared his idea of having a national cathedral with us, something that the various heads of churches have all accepted. Now until last Saturday, when he raised that some Judges are occupying a particular place that the government is considering for the cathedral, we were not much aware. I got to know this for the first time. What we want to plead is that let us stretch our patience,” Rev. Opuni-Frimpong stated.

“If what the President would want to consider has a challenge, I think we will need to look for somewhere else. Or if there are no legal challenges and the President can facilitate the acquisition of that land then we make sure all the necessary things are done.”