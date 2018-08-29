Build national shrine for traditionalists too – Suhuyini to Govt

news

The National Democratic Congress [NDC] MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has called on President Akufo-Addo to equally champion the construction of a national shrine for traditionalists in the country.

According to him, if government finds it very important to build a national cathedral for Christians, then it should find no problem constructing national centers of worship for other religious groups.

Government’s decision to put up a National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.

The concerns deepened after it emerged that government has to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.

Mr. Suhuyini said he has nothing against government’s decision to erect a national cathedral for Christians, but called for same to be done for traditionalists and Muslims in the country.

“If that’s government’s decision and they find it important, I have nothing against it. But you see, this is not a decision by the Christian community,” the legislator said on Citi TV.

“It is a decision of the government to give them a national cathedral. Maybe when they finish, they will give us too a national mosque, and they will give the traditional believers a national shrine too.”

The Tamale North MP further stated that government must not even wait for the other religions to ask, because it is setting a precedent which cannot be backtracked.

“They do not have to wait for another faith to ask. Just like how they have taken this decision to dash a national cathedral to the Christian community, we expect them to do that. It should not be about another faith asking,” Mr. Suhuyini added.