The judges who are set to be evicted to make way for the construction of a National Cathedral were informed about the decision rather too late.

The affected judges were given short notices to relocate, according a letter from the acting Chief Justice at the time, Justice Julius Ansah.

The then Chief Justice apologised to the judges for not giving them ample notice regarding their eviction.

Last year, President Akufo Addo cut sod for the construction of a National Cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship center for the country.

However, the relocation of the judges was only confirmed in writing on July 24, in a letter from the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry.

This, Justice Julius Ansah admits, was not the best way to treat the judges, especially when it had to do with relocation.

“Although I admit that since the agreement in principle had been reached, it would have been proper to give you a hint at least,” he said.

Government’s decision to put up a National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.

The concerns deepened after it emerged that government has to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.

Meanwhile, government has said that it is constructing new residences to temporarily house judges at Cantonments.

A statement from government said 21 new bungalows on the second Circular road are being constructed and are expected to be completed and handed over to the judges by January 2020.