Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

"Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral"


Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe

It has also been reported that structures within the area will be demolished.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe play

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

The construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral has caused public outcry among judges in the country.

The government has earmarked the Ridge Roundabout area in Accra where the judges live for the construction of the 5000-seater capacity church which is being supported by the clergy in the country.

It has also been reported that structures within the area will be demolished.

READ MORE: Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build national cathedral

The latest to join the debate is suspended member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe who has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against spending state resources on the National Cathedral.

National Cathedral project play

National Cathedral project

 

He said Nana Addo  is treading on dangerous grounds.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said he is very much worried about things happening in the country.

He said "I'm getting very much worried about what is happening in the country and I ask myself whether my good friend and president now, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has got advisors".

He also questioned the sort of advice given to the president on the matter, adding that "What is happening now is so dangerous".

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe play

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
 

READ ALSO: Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction over Cathedral project

"If they don’t see, I’m telling them as a colleague and a member of the party that it is dangerous [and] they have to listen to what the ordinary person is saying," Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe noted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Church Building: National Cathedral project: What it means Church Building National Cathedral project: What it means
Huge Boost: Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service
National Cathedral: Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction over Cathedral project National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction over Cathedral project
Justification: Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister Justification Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister
Anas Exposé: Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary Anas Exposé Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary
Special Prosecutor: Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’ Special Prosecutor Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’

Recommended Videos

Ghana Police Service: Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip police service Ghana Police Service Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip police service
Local News: Vice President Bawumia returns from Hajj Local News Vice President Bawumia returns from Hajj
Rest In Peace Kofi Annan: Gov't sets up 9-member committee to organise Kofi Annan's funeral Rest In Peace Kofi Annan Gov't sets up 9-member committee to organise Kofi Annan's funeral



Top Articles

1 Life Funeral held for five victims of the same family that perished in...bullet
2 Dansoman Fire "I feel empty"- says pastor who lost 5 family members in...bullet
3 Anas Exposé Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12...bullet
4 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and...bullet
5 National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build...bullet
6 Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip...bullet
7 Jubilee House 9-member committee formed for Kofi Annan's burialbullet
8 National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges...bullet
9 National Hero Govt to rename Ho technical University...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Amidu warns public officials to...bullet

Related Articles

Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service
National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction over Cathedral project
Justification Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister
Anas Exposé Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary
National Hero Govt to rename Ho technical University after Ephraim Amu
Investigations Chief Imam tried blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary?
Dansoman Fire "I feel empty"- says pastor who lost 5 family members in fire outbreak
Life Funeral held for five victims of the same family that perished in fire outbreak
Jubilee House 9-member committee formed for Kofi Annan's burial
National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build national cathedral

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no...bullet

Local

Investigations Chief Imam tried blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary?
NDC Primaries Ghanaians should be grateful Mahama is contesting- NDC MP
In Eastern Region Two dead after consuming puffer fish
Alban Bagbin Ghana Stammering Association slams Bagbin's 'reckless' attack on Omane Boamah