The construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral has caused public outcry among judges in the country.

The government has earmarked the Ridge Roundabout area in Accra where the judges live for the construction of the 5000-seater capacity church which is being supported by the clergy in the country.

It has also been reported that structures within the area will be demolished.

The latest to join the debate is suspended member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe who has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against spending state resources on the National Cathedral.

He said Nana Addo is treading on dangerous grounds.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said he is very much worried about things happening in the country.

He said "I'm getting very much worried about what is happening in the country and I ask myself whether my good friend and president now, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has got advisors".

He also questioned the sort of advice given to the president on the matter, adding that "What is happening now is so dangerous".

"If they don’t see, I’m telling them as a colleague and a member of the party that it is dangerous [and] they have to listen to what the ordinary person is saying," Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe noted.