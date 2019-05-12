And the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has expressed her readiness to be the next IGP and first female police officer to occupy the postion.

All indicators show she is the favorite among all the current commissioners of police for the IGP job, at least, considering the president's desire to have a woman become the IGP.

COP Addo-Danquah told Accra-based Atinka FM on Saturday that she will accept the position of IGP if the president appoints her.

According to her, she's qualified for job and counted on the support of the committed members of the Ghana Police Service to achieve results.

The current IGP, David Asante Apeatu, is set to retire in the next three months and already, commissioners of police are jostling for the job.

A survey by Pulse.com.gh shows majority of Ghanaians would prefer COP Kofi Boakye to be the next IGP in the country.

The poll was conducted between three top officers and they are Kofi Boakye, COP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department.

57% voted for COP Kofi Boakye, 14% chose COP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare whiles 28.6% voted for COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to be the next IGP