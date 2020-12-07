The suspect, Daniel Tibiri Boahen, was sighted driving a Police Nissan pickup vehicle with registration number GP 3329 on the night of 6th December 2020.

In a tweet confirming the arrest on social media, the Ghana Police Service said that the youth of Sunyani apprehended him and handed him over to Police.

“Police confirm the arrest of one Daniel Tibiri Boahen, a civilian sighted driving a Police Nissan pickup vehicle with registration number GP 3329 on the night of 6th December 2020 by the youth of Sunyani who handed him over to Police,” the tweet said.

The security agency in the Bono region have since impounded the vehicle and are conducting investigations into the matter.

“Police have impounded the vehicle, which was auctioned earlier this year by appointed auctioneers as unserviceable after going through due processes to one Abu James, at Bongo in the Upper East region. Investigation continues,” it added.

Written by Yaw Tollo