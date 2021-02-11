Mr. Arhin has come under the spotlight after his wife, Gloria Assan Arhin, filed a divorce suit at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

His wife is accusing him of adultery and assaulting her “both physically and verbally at the slightest opportunity for over a year now.”

Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

Mrs. Arhin, therefore, wants the court to grant her custody of their three children, as well as some properties that the couple acquired while together.

Among the assets she is demanding are a 5-bedroom house at East Legon, 8-apartment house at Bubiashie, 8-apartment house at Tuba-Weija, two cars and a sum of GHc2,000,000.

Demands by Mrs. Gloria Assan Arhin

Reacting to this, Mr. Arhin said many of the claims leveled against him are baseless and untrue.

In a Facebook post, he denied ever abusing his court, insisting he hasn’t been served any divorce suit.

Eugene Arhin's response on Facebook

“I have seen a divorce petition filed by my wife, which has been deliberately leaked all over social media obviously to achieve a certain effect,” Mr. Arhin wrote.

“I have still not been served with these court processes, and, upon receipt, my lawyers will respond accordingly. Every marriage has challenges, and such challenges should not be addressed in the court of public opinion.

“I will not, for the sake of my children, and for the dignity of my wife, engage in any public banter. In as much as many of the claims leveled against me are baseless and untrue, especially with respect to properties and physical abuse, I will hold my peace and deal with them in the Court of Law,” he added.