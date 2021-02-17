Mr. Arhin came under the spotlight after his wife, Gloria Assan Arhin, filed a divorce suit at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

His wife has accused him of adultery and assaulting her “both physically and verbally at the slightest opportunity for over a year now.”

Mrs. Arhin also wanted the court to grant her custody of their three children, as well as some properties that the couple acquired while together.

Eugene Arhin

Among the assets she was demanding were a 5-bedroom house at East Legon, 8-apartment house at Bubiashie, 8-apartment house at Tuba-Weija, two cars and a sum of GHc2,000,000.

Mr. Arhin, however, hit back and said majority of the claims made by his wife were baseless and untrue.

He proceeded to file a response to the petition made by his wife, in which he put her to strict proof regarding the claims she made in her first petition.

According to a report by Daily Guide, Mrs. Arhin filed an amended petition at an Accra High Court on Monday, February 15, 2021.

The report said, in the amended petition, she has backtracked on several of her earlier claims, include accusations of abuse from her husband and property grabbing.

She, however, maintained that the court dissolves the marriage since their relationship was untenable.

Mrs. Arhin also prayed the court to order her husband to pay her the sum of ₵2million, as well as maintain the children, pay their school fees and health bills and the cost of incidentals to the suit.

Despite denying majority of the claims, Mr. Arhin admitted to wanting to leave the marriage in his response.