Eugene Arhin is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Arhin has come under the spotlight after his wife, Gloria Assan Arhin, filed a suit at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court against him.

His wife has accused him of adultery and assaulting her "both physically and verbally at the slightest opportunity for over a year now."

Mrs. Arhin, therefore, wants the court to grant her custody of their three children, as well as some properties that the couple acquired while together.

Among the assets she is demanding are a 5-bedroom house at East Legon, an 8-apartment house at Bubiashie, an 8-apartment house at Tuba-Weija, two cars, and a sum of GHc2000.

Below is the full petition:

Folks, finally we have sighted a response from Mr. Eugene Arhin to the issues raised in the divorce petition by his wife.

First of all, we commend Mr. Arhin for exercising a high sense of maturity by restraining him from washing his marital linen in public.

In lieu of the pertaining issues raised against him by his wife, the appropriate forum to respond to them is the Court, and us happy he has chosen to do just that.

However, there is an even bigger interest of the public which pertains to the number of assets listed by his wife in the divorce petition as assets acquired by Mr. Arhin in the last four years for which she is claiming 50%.

In the interest of public accountability for public officers, we have just completed a petition invoking the jurisdiction of CHRAJ to investigate Mr.Arhin who is also the Director of Communication for the Presidency on the grounds of illegal acquisition of wealth to be filed early tomorrow morning.

Among other things our petition would be praying to CHRAJ to subpoena Mr.Arhin’s Asset Declaration records upon assumption of office as Director of Communication at the Presidency and compare them with the number of assets listed on the divorce petition then put it alongside his salary for the last four years.

The average salary of a Presidential staffer is about GHC14,000 and so in four years Mr.Arhin’s total gross salary estimates around GHC560,000 minus his liabilities or monthly expenditures.

Therefore Mr.Arhin must definitely explain to CHRAJ how he was able to acquire those staggering properties in four years considering the current compensation regime for Presidential staffers in Ghana.

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

0542120628