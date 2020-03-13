According to the expose, the NGO is registered as Eliminating Barriers for the Liberation of Africa (EBLA) and they post coordinated messages and responses on social media to stoke racial tensions.

Using fake accounts and bots, they focused almost exclusively on racial issues in the US, promoting black empowerment and often displaying anger towards white Americans.

Narrating the operations of the NGO, CNN's Clarissa Ward said they operated in a walled compound in a quiet residential district near the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

"Sixteen Ghanaians, mostly in their 20s, worked at the compound; some lived rent-free in a nearby apartment", she discovered.

"They were issued mobile phones, not laptops, and worked around a table. The EBLA trolls communicated as a group through the encrypted Telegram app, which is rarely used in Ghana."

The man running EBLA calls himself Mr. Amara and claims to be South African. In reality he is a Ghanaian who lives in Russia and his name is Seth Wiredu. Several of EBLA's workers said they had heard Wiredu speak Russian.

Late last year, Wiredu extended EBLA's activities to Nigeria, filling at least eight positions, including a project manager to help with "social media management."

CNN uncovered the postings for two of the jobs, and a source in Nigeria confirmed that the employees shared office space in Lagos.

On February 6, Ghanaian security services raided the EBLA compound. On that same day the group stopped posting on the social media accounts it had created. One of the workers told CNN they were told to lie on the ground and had guns pointed at them.

They were interrogated by police and the phones used to post on the fake accounts were confiscated.

The goal, according to experts who follow Russian disinformation campaigns, is to inflame divisions among Americans and provoke social unrest.