He said only a message=based campaign can return the NDC back to power.

Anyidoho said on this on Accra based Kasapa FM in regards to the 'Family and Friends' press conference by the NDC.

In his view, to be actively involved in discussing the politics of nepotism was counterproductive, adding that Ghana deserved better.

Mr Anyidoho spoke against the politicization of everything, noting that the appointment of friends and cronies wasn’t limited to Ghana.

“I keep telling people that what brought the NDC to power in 2008 is the “Better Ghana Agenda” message of which he was an integral part of,” Mr Anyidoho told Accra-based radio station, Kasapa FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Koku Anyidoho

To the NDC Stalwart who doubles as the founder of the Atta Mills Institute, the issue of nepotism under the fourth republic is a non-starter because both parties have fallen foul to nepotism in the past.

“If the two parties [NDC and NPP] keep going on the tangent to further extend the conversation on nepotism, then we may have to do a DNA test prior to making appointments.”