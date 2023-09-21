Commemorating Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Historically, in 1874, parts of Ghana came under British control and were designated as the British Gold Coast. However, following World War II and a growing desire for self-rule, Ghana achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first sub-Saharan African nation to attain independence on March 6th, 1957.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, a crucial pillar in Ghana's pursuit of independence from British colonial rule and was the founder of the Convention People's Party (CPP). He was inaugurated as Ghana's first President in 1960, and shortly thereafter, the nation was declared a republic on July 1st, 1960.

In February 1966, while Dr. Nkrumah was on a state visit to Vietnam and China, his government was overthrown in a military coup and never returned to his home country, Ghana where passed away in exile in April 1972.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until 2019, September 21 each year was celebrated as a Founder’s Day public holiday to remember Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, as the founder of modern-day Ghana.