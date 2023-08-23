Commercial transport operators threaten to increase fares by 20%

According to the transport operators, the government must abolish the sanitation and pollution levy, and energy sector levy to ease the unnecessary pressure on drivers and other consumers.

The National Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado said the association has given the government a two-week ultimatum to do the needful.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We started this some time ago in June 2021 when we wrote to the government, and it sent ministers to us. We deliberated, and we know that the price stabilization and recovery levy is no more working, the energy sector levy is no more working, the sanitation and pollution levy is no more working, and we have issued a statement to that effect, but we are not seeing anything, and we are giving the government two weeks to do something else we will increase fares by 20 percent."

However, some Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have started increasing the prices of petroleum products at the pumps from August 1, 2023.

GOIL is selling a litre of petrol at GH¢12.95 from its previous price of GH¢12.40.

Diesel is also selling a litre at GH¢12.95 from its old price of GH¢12.45.