Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, the Executive Director of the NRSC said the move was "to help manage speed on our roads" and help prevent accidents.

According to her, over-speeding has been identified as a major contribution to road accidents in Ghana.

She made the disclosure Sunday at a press briefing.

She also noted that NRSC said it was also working to get to the stage where it may be able to sanction public transport service providers for lapses in their operational standards which is a culture that underline the safety of the airline industry.

The media pressing comes on the heels of two accidents on Friday that claimed over 60 lives.