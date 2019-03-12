The GRA boss was sacked together with two other commissioners, according to reports by the Daily mail.

The two other commissioners are Isaac Crentsil, commissioner for customs, and Kwasi Asante Gyimah, in charge of domestic tax.

"We keep missing our revenue target and that is not good for a government. There are so many leakages in the system and he’s not been proactive to block them," the report stated.

The Commissioner General and some other officials at the GRA for superintending on ongoing rot that is gaining roots at the authority.

The Head of Auction, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Nana Serwaa Caiquo in 2018 accused them and said they must be investigated and if possible removed from their positions since they are liabilities to the authority.

Profile

Kofi Nti until his new position as the GRA boss was a Tax Policy Advisor.

He is a banker, economist, statistician, accountant and tax expert with experience spanning over 30 years.

He holds a combined Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana and a combined Master's degree in Economic and Financial Forecasting from the London Metropolitan University.

He is a Fellow of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Ghana; Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA); United Kingdom, and Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana.

He started his career as an economist with the Bank of Ghana where he worked in the Development Finance, Rural Banking, Banking Supervision and the Treasury departments.

Mr Nti left the central bank as the Head of the Treasury Information Statistics Office (TISO) of the Treasury Department where his work involved collaborating extensively with the Research Department, reporting on the foreign currency denominated receipts and payments through the central bank, the Open Position of Banks, and the central bank’s cash flow.

He was the first Secretary of the Foreign Exchange Reserve Management Committee that managed the central bank’s investments and reserves.