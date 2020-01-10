He said the decision will be a recipe for disaster leading up to the 2020 general elections.

Kwesi Pratt, who was speaking to the media in Accra on the intended compilation of a new register also debunked assertions that the EC is independent and therefore should be allowed to carry out their programmes without any interference.

Mr Pratt claims the electoral body is in a confused state, adding that the EC will throw the country into chaos if the decision to compile a new voter roll is not shelved.

“I want to submit here and now that 10 months is not a sufficient period for compiling a new voter register, and if you attempt to do it, it will throw the next elections into total chaos."

Kwesi Pratt

"From the point of view of common sense, we should shelve this useless adventure of compiling a new voter register. They say the EC is an independent body, what does that mean? nothing is more nonsensical than that claim… The EC has partial independence and not absolute independence."

“Of course, if you know the people who are doing these things, sometimes no sense can sound like sense. These are the same people who go to fake prophets and fake bishops who are telling them that magic is the act of the possible, who are telling us that the act of impossible is possible, so, they are confused, they are totally confused”, he stated.

Six opposition parties are protesting against the compilation of new register and have planned to demonstrate across the country until the Electoral Commission shelve those plans.