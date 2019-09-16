The angry parents, who turned up at the school with their children, are pleading to immediately intervene by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that their grievances are resolved.

The Computerised School Selections Placement System (CSSPS) placed 473,728 qualified candidates out of 490,000 in senior high schools across the country leaving behind 122,706 qualified candidates who were not placed because they had grade nine in either Mathematics or English Language.

Some parents, who stormed the Independence Square said they picked up the prospectus last Wednesday and were asked to report to the school on Sunday.

Confusion at Independence Square over SHS placement

Some parents said they got to the school only to be told by the school's authorities that the students, who were placed in the school under the self-placement module of the Computerised School Selection Placement System, were wrongly placed; thus they should go back home.

A parent spoke angrily to Accra-based Neat FM, stated that "My child had Mfantsipim SHS and we saw his name on the list, we went to the school later only to find out that his name is no more on the list. We have been sleeping here since Sunday and we won’t go back till our children are placed.

"How can they admit students who got aggregate 29 and 30 in the school to study science when our wards who got nine ones are turned away? We won't accept this. We know our President is not aware of this and so he should intervene."