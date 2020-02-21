In 2018, Nana Addo cut the sod for preparatory works to begin on the construction of the US$60 million Jamestown Fishing Port Complex, in Accra.

The Project would involve the dredging of about 118, 000 cubic metres of the harbour basin, construction of about 1,200 meters of hydraulic structures, production facilities, such as office buildings, trading markets, cold storage, processing, and commercial areas.

The facility, one of 12 planned by the government for the coastal belt, is being funded through a Chinese Government Grant and is geared towards revamping the fisheries sector to aid national development and promote tourism.

At a ceremony at James Town in Accra, he said the project, which had been on the drawing board since 1965, was now becoming a reality under his administration.

But almost two years, work is yet to start on the project.

The President, delivering the 2020 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, said construction of the Jamestown Harbour will commence in March this year.

"Construction of the Jamestown Harbour will commence in March, following the completion of technical work," he said.