Continue paying old lorry fares – GPRTU begs Ghanaians as drivers get stubborn

The GPRTU announced the downward fare adjustment following consistent marginal reductions in the price of fuel to give public transport service consumers some respite after several increments in fares since last year.

However, commercial vehicle drivers have refused to comply with the directive to reduce the fares, a situation that has created confusion between some drivers and their conductors on one hand and passengers on the other hand.

The Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Abass Imoro said the union’s executives will be holding a meeting on Monday, May 22 to determine a way around the situation.

“There was a problem which came out with the reduction of 10%, so we said there should be a cease-fire. We are pleading with the general public to continue with the old fares till our leadership meets on Monday to look at the way forward,” citinewsroom.com quotes him as saying.