According to Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, the Controller, all public sector workers are mandated to get their Ghana Card to harmonize database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.

In a memo to all public sector workers, Bosompem said the move is: "part of Government of Ghana's efforts to deliver speedily, secured and verified payroll service to government employees and pensioners while reducing the risk of undeserving payment or claims.

"By this notice, all existing and prospective Government workers are to ensure they are registered with the NIA and obtained their identity numbers."

But the teachers' union disagreed and said "We wish to state that the said public notice is not only unfortunate, but preposterous, egregious, and intimidating and that Ghanaian workers would not stand such knee-jerk approaches to solve someone else’s laissez-faire attitude towards resolving perceived shortcomings and lapses in the [payroll] system."

In a statement, GNAT said "We wish to emphasise that it is the onus of the NIA to ensure all workers secure the NIA cards, so the NIA should liaise with the CAGD, the employers, and the workers themselves to have the cards issued them (the workers) and save them (the workers) from being held hostage, by the CAGD. We are not happy that workers would be held to ransom and harassed, as a result of the operational lapses of both the NIA and the CAGD."